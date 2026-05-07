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Trump Declares National Sabbath To Mark 250 Years Of US Independence. Shabbat 250 & The Sunday Law
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Trump declares National Sabbath to mark 250 years of independence. US President Donald Trump marks Jewish American Heritage Month, praising Jewish contributions and announcing a national Sabbath for reflection and unity. US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a proclamation marking May 2026 as Jewish American Heritage Month, highlighting the contributions of Jewish Americans throughout the nation’s history and announcing a national Sabbath to be observed later this month.


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In the proclamation, Trump emphasized the role of Jewish Americans in advancing the principles of faith, family, and freedom since the founding of the United States. He cited President George Washington’s 1790 letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, Rhode Island, in which Washington expressed hope that Jewish residents would “continue to merit and enjoy the goodwill of the other Inhabitants."


Trump also referenced Haym Salomon, describing him as an early supporter of the American War of Independence who contributed to the success of the Continental Congress and advocated for liberty despite imprisonment by the British.


The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to combating antisemitism, stating that efforts are underway to prosecute crimes targeting Jewish Americans and address hostility toward Jews, particularly on college campuses.


As part of the commemoration of the United States’ 250th year of independence, Trump announced a national Sabbath to be observed from sundown on May 15 through nightfall on May 16. He encouraged Americans of all backgrounds to participate in a period of rest, reflection, and gratitude, drawing on the Jewish tradition of Shabbat.


The proclamation calls on Americans to mark Jewish American Heritage Month with appropriate programs and activities, and to celebrate religious freedom and the contributions of Jewish Americans to the country’s development.


#Trump

#Sabbath

#Shabbat

#SundayLaw

#NationalSabbath

#Jewish

#Catholic

#Saturday


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