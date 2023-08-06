The CDC Director talks & laughs about how she made flippant policy decisions during COVID.

TRUST THE SCIENCE???? THIS WILL MAKE YOU STEAM:
Mandy Cohen, current CDC Director, talking and laughing about how she made policy decisions during COVID.
Her approach?
She would ask friends, "Well, what are you planning to do?" And they would casually agree on some policy on the phone and then do that.
Completely unreal.
