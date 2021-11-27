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The Vatican's Secret Time Machine, the "Avenue of the Sphinxes" Stargate Ritual, Omicron Plot
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277 views • November 27, 2021
In this video, Bob and Aaron discuss:
The Vatican's secret time machine (Chronovisor) and the "Great Hoax"
Avenue of the Sphinxes " The Path of God" "Reopened"
The Omicron "alien takeover" plot
Plus reading of the scriptures
Links of interest:
The Legend Of The Chronovisor, A ‘Time Machine’ Hidden In The Vatican
https://allthatsinteresting.com/chronovisor
The Sign for the Bride - Part 1
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
Egypt reopens ancient "Avenue of Sphinxes" centuries after it hosted parades for the gods
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/egypt-ancient-avenue-sphinxes-luxor-karnak-ceremony-opet-parade-route/
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Vatican's secret time machine (Chronovisor) and the "Great Hoax"
Avenue of the Sphinxes " The Path of God" "Reopened"
The Omicron "alien takeover" plot
Plus reading of the scriptures
Links of interest:
The Legend Of The Chronovisor, A ‘Time Machine’ Hidden In The Vatican
https://allthatsinteresting.com/chronovisor
The Sign for the Bride - Part 1
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
Egypt reopens ancient "Avenue of Sphinxes" centuries after it hosted parades for the gods
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/egypt-ancient-avenue-sphinxes-luxor-karnak-ceremony-opet-parade-route/
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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