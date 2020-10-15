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This Is Madness!
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21 views • October 15, 2020
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In this video we look at the most recent developments in the so-called pandemic that we are supposedly still in and analyse the data as well as expert opinions, including the WHO's in order to determine whether we should be worried and whether the recent government policies in many countries make any sense or are just the definition of insanity.
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Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
In this video we look at the most recent developments in the so-called pandemic that we are supposedly still in and analyse the data as well as expert opinions, including the WHO's in order to determine whether we should be worried and whether the recent government policies in many countries make any sense or are just the definition of insanity.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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