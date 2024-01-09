Create New Account
Escape a Headlock from a Larger Attacker on the Ground
In this self defense video, we demonstrate how to escape a headlock from a larger attacker on the ground.

First and foremost, it’s crucial to stay aware at all times to avoid getting placed in a headlock by a much bigger guy. However, if you do get placed in that position, you need to fight back from that spot.

