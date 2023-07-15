"LIVE" Show 230714 // Nefarious - We have been weighed in the balance and found wanting

In this Friday Night Fellowship we show a few clips from the movie Nefarious and discuss the extreme warning most souls should take from this revealing. We play the entire Nefarious Clip Collage at end of show - approx 2hr mark. For a deep dive watch the Solo Saturday (15th) PT episode.
