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UK Column News - 14th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
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69 views • October 14, 2020
UK Column News - 14th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/evsOkyEXMe0

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson are joined by Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley for today's UK Column News.


00.24 - Why were the UK Passport Office giving medical advice - a look at Common Pass and World Economic Forum backed biosecurity travle restrictions.

Sources:

ONS & HM Passport Office Medical Advice: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/877302/guidance-for-doctors-completing-medical-certificates-of-cause-of-death-covid-19.pdf

Tobias Ellwood Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-09-28/debates/D4275E96-C0FB-49CA-8031-E8B3F4C8B680/Covid-19?highlight="developing%20a%20national%20database%20to%20track%20progress"#contribution-C78AA527-2CF7-484A-B251-2847C99D8EE5

The Commons Project (Common Pass): - https://thecommonsproject.org/commonpass

Sunderland Echo: -
https://www.sunderlandecho.com/read-this/new-covid-passport-replace-quarantine-being-trialled-uk-heres-how-it-works-3000275?itm_source=parsely-api



04:41 - Breakdown of the UK: looking at the centralised power and control being built by the Cabinet Office.



07:40 - Red Pill Germany (RPG) - analysis of excess mortality comparing flu to COVID 19

Sources:

RPG-Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUYwVNOEehw



12:25 - The Big Vitamin D Mistake - look at another peer reviewed paper highlighting the importance of Vitamin D to immunity

Sources:

Peer Reviewed Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28768407/



14:11 - Amnesty International Report Lockdown failures which increased the risks to the most vulnerable.

Sources:

Amnesty International Article: -
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/10/uk-older-people-in-care-homes-abandoned-to-die-amid-government-failures-during-covid-19-pandemic/

Link To Report: -
https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/EUR4531522020ENGLISH.PDF



16:11 - The Great Big Dutch Hammer - looking at how the same disastrous policies are adopted across Europe. The impact on the economy and unemployment.

Sources:

Dutch News: - https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2020/10/the-netherlands-goes-into-partial-lockdown-face-masks-will-be-compulsory/



17:15 - European Economic News - economic destruction continues.

Sources:

Eurostat: - https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11410470/3-08102020-AP-EN.pdf/074d0df8-8784-68aa-ac02-21584b702826

Andrea Enria Statement: - https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-europes-banks-struggle-to-survive-a-second-wave/a-55269838



20:44 - Working from home - the tax, health and safety and social implications of the new work from home economy.

Sources:

UK Gov Tax Relief: - https://www.gov.uk/tax-relief-for-employees

HSE: - https://www.hse.gov.uk/toolbox/workers/home.htm



22:53 - Vanessa Beeley - A clear, proposed propaganda attack on independent media and academics by the BBC. The threatening of journalists with legal action by the BBC.

Sources:

Middle East Eye Article: - https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/revealed-british-government-covert-propaganda-campaign-syria

Link To Leaked Documents: - https://freenet.space/read-blog/275

Chloe Hadjimatheou - Questions and statements to Vanessa Beeley - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1315879861643288577.html

The New Jihadism Paper: - https://icsr.info/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/ICSR-REPORT-The-New-Jihadism-A-Global-Snapshot.pdf

Saving Syria's Children Robert Stuart Report: - https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com

BBC Media Action Country Case Study Syria: - http://downloads.bbc.co.uk/mediaaction/pdf/syria.pdf

Telegraph Article - BBC Fake News - https://archive.is/KQzLZ


44:46 - Failure of Government Ministers to respond to the important questions from the electorate - Responses are being fielded by Cabinet

Sources:

COVID 19 Hub (HCID??) - https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus


47:06 - Exeter's Igloos (dining pods) - looking at the breakdown of democratic processes and disregard

Sources:

Devon Online: - https://www.devonlive.com/whats-on/whats-on-news/find-exeters-igloo-style-outdoor-4598031

East Devon News: - https://eastdevonnews.co.uk/2020/10/13/outdoor-dining-domes-for-exeter-will-support-covid-hit-hospitality-sector-says-exeter-city-council/

They Work For You Notice: - https://archive.is/kOa7Q

Earl of Devon Statement: - https://www.theyworkforyou.com/lords/?id=2020-09-23a.1896.1#g1899.0


54:00 - Have MP's Lost the Plot? The pernicious impact of the party whip system. The reneging of parliamentary responsibility by MP's.


63:41 - Devon and Cornwall Police Video - looking at use of public funds to make transgender awareness cartoons. (A tomatoe is a fruit btw)

Sources:

Devon and Cornwall Police Video Tweet -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1315550016241496064
Keywords
bbcpandemicsyriadeathsschoolsunemploymentregime changepovertymasksvanessa beeleyhungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancingbbc action
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