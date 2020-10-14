© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 14th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • October 14, 2020
UK Column News - 14th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/evsOkyEXMe0
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson are joined by Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley for today's UK Column News.
00.24 - Why were the UK Passport Office giving medical advice - a look at Common Pass and World Economic Forum backed biosecurity travle restrictions.
Sources:
ONS & HM Passport Office Medical Advice: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/877302/guidance-for-doctors-completing-medical-certificates-of-cause-of-death-covid-19.pdf
Tobias Ellwood Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-09-28/debates/D4275E96-C0FB-49CA-8031-E8B3F4C8B680/Covid-19?highlight="developing%20a%20national%20database%20to%20track%20progress"#contribution-C78AA527-2CF7-484A-B251-2847C99D8EE5
The Commons Project (Common Pass): - https://thecommonsproject.org/commonpass
Sunderland Echo: -
https://www.sunderlandecho.com/read-this/new-covid-passport-replace-quarantine-being-trialled-uk-heres-how-it-works-3000275?itm_source=parsely-api
04:41 - Breakdown of the UK: looking at the centralised power and control being built by the Cabinet Office.
07:40 - Red Pill Germany (RPG) - analysis of excess mortality comparing flu to COVID 19
Sources:
RPG-Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUYwVNOEehw
12:25 - The Big Vitamin D Mistake - look at another peer reviewed paper highlighting the importance of Vitamin D to immunity
Sources:
Peer Reviewed Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28768407/
14:11 - Amnesty International Report Lockdown failures which increased the risks to the most vulnerable.
Sources:
Amnesty International Article: -
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/10/uk-older-people-in-care-homes-abandoned-to-die-amid-government-failures-during-covid-19-pandemic/
Link To Report: -
https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/EUR4531522020ENGLISH.PDF
16:11 - The Great Big Dutch Hammer - looking at how the same disastrous policies are adopted across Europe. The impact on the economy and unemployment.
Sources:
Dutch News: - https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2020/10/the-netherlands-goes-into-partial-lockdown-face-masks-will-be-compulsory/
17:15 - European Economic News - economic destruction continues.
Sources:
Eurostat: - https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11410470/3-08102020-AP-EN.pdf/074d0df8-8784-68aa-ac02-21584b702826
Andrea Enria Statement: - https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-europes-banks-struggle-to-survive-a-second-wave/a-55269838
20:44 - Working from home - the tax, health and safety and social implications of the new work from home economy.
Sources:
UK Gov Tax Relief: - https://www.gov.uk/tax-relief-for-employees
HSE: - https://www.hse.gov.uk/toolbox/workers/home.htm
22:53 - Vanessa Beeley - A clear, proposed propaganda attack on independent media and academics by the BBC. The threatening of journalists with legal action by the BBC.
Sources:
Middle East Eye Article: - https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/revealed-british-government-covert-propaganda-campaign-syria
Link To Leaked Documents: - https://freenet.space/read-blog/275
Chloe Hadjimatheou - Questions and statements to Vanessa Beeley - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1315879861643288577.html
The New Jihadism Paper: - https://icsr.info/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/ICSR-REPORT-The-New-Jihadism-A-Global-Snapshot.pdf
Saving Syria's Children Robert Stuart Report: - https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com
BBC Media Action Country Case Study Syria: - http://downloads.bbc.co.uk/mediaaction/pdf/syria.pdf
Telegraph Article - BBC Fake News - https://archive.is/KQzLZ
44:46 - Failure of Government Ministers to respond to the important questions from the electorate - Responses are being fielded by Cabinet
Sources:
COVID 19 Hub (HCID??) - https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus
47:06 - Exeter's Igloos (dining pods) - looking at the breakdown of democratic processes and disregard
Sources:
Devon Online: - https://www.devonlive.com/whats-on/whats-on-news/find-exeters-igloo-style-outdoor-4598031
East Devon News: - https://eastdevonnews.co.uk/2020/10/13/outdoor-dining-domes-for-exeter-will-support-covid-hit-hospitality-sector-says-exeter-city-council/
They Work For You Notice: - https://archive.is/kOa7Q
Earl of Devon Statement: - https://www.theyworkforyou.com/lords/?id=2020-09-23a.1896.1#g1899.0
54:00 - Have MP's Lost the Plot? The pernicious impact of the party whip system. The reneging of parliamentary responsibility by MP's.
63:41 - Devon and Cornwall Police Video - looking at use of public funds to make transgender awareness cartoons. (A tomatoe is a fruit btw)
Sources:
Devon and Cornwall Police Video Tweet -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1315550016241496064
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/evsOkyEXMe0
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson are joined by Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley for today's UK Column News.
00.24 - Why were the UK Passport Office giving medical advice - a look at Common Pass and World Economic Forum backed biosecurity travle restrictions.
Sources:
ONS & HM Passport Office Medical Advice: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/877302/guidance-for-doctors-completing-medical-certificates-of-cause-of-death-covid-19.pdf
Tobias Ellwood Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-09-28/debates/D4275E96-C0FB-49CA-8031-E8B3F4C8B680/Covid-19?highlight="developing%20a%20national%20database%20to%20track%20progress"#contribution-C78AA527-2CF7-484A-B251-2847C99D8EE5
The Commons Project (Common Pass): - https://thecommonsproject.org/commonpass
Sunderland Echo: -
https://www.sunderlandecho.com/read-this/new-covid-passport-replace-quarantine-being-trialled-uk-heres-how-it-works-3000275?itm_source=parsely-api
04:41 - Breakdown of the UK: looking at the centralised power and control being built by the Cabinet Office.
07:40 - Red Pill Germany (RPG) - analysis of excess mortality comparing flu to COVID 19
Sources:
RPG-Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUYwVNOEehw
12:25 - The Big Vitamin D Mistake - look at another peer reviewed paper highlighting the importance of Vitamin D to immunity
Sources:
Peer Reviewed Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28768407/
14:11 - Amnesty International Report Lockdown failures which increased the risks to the most vulnerable.
Sources:
Amnesty International Article: -
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/10/uk-older-people-in-care-homes-abandoned-to-die-amid-government-failures-during-covid-19-pandemic/
Link To Report: -
https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/EUR4531522020ENGLISH.PDF
16:11 - The Great Big Dutch Hammer - looking at how the same disastrous policies are adopted across Europe. The impact on the economy and unemployment.
Sources:
Dutch News: - https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2020/10/the-netherlands-goes-into-partial-lockdown-face-masks-will-be-compulsory/
17:15 - European Economic News - economic destruction continues.
Sources:
Eurostat: - https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11410470/3-08102020-AP-EN.pdf/074d0df8-8784-68aa-ac02-21584b702826
Andrea Enria Statement: - https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-europes-banks-struggle-to-survive-a-second-wave/a-55269838
20:44 - Working from home - the tax, health and safety and social implications of the new work from home economy.
Sources:
UK Gov Tax Relief: - https://www.gov.uk/tax-relief-for-employees
HSE: - https://www.hse.gov.uk/toolbox/workers/home.htm
22:53 - Vanessa Beeley - A clear, proposed propaganda attack on independent media and academics by the BBC. The threatening of journalists with legal action by the BBC.
Sources:
Middle East Eye Article: - https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/revealed-british-government-covert-propaganda-campaign-syria
Link To Leaked Documents: - https://freenet.space/read-blog/275
Chloe Hadjimatheou - Questions and statements to Vanessa Beeley - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1315879861643288577.html
The New Jihadism Paper: - https://icsr.info/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/ICSR-REPORT-The-New-Jihadism-A-Global-Snapshot.pdf
Saving Syria's Children Robert Stuart Report: - https://bbcpanoramasavingsyriaschildren.wordpress.com
BBC Media Action Country Case Study Syria: - http://downloads.bbc.co.uk/mediaaction/pdf/syria.pdf
Telegraph Article - BBC Fake News - https://archive.is/KQzLZ
44:46 - Failure of Government Ministers to respond to the important questions from the electorate - Responses are being fielded by Cabinet
Sources:
COVID 19 Hub (HCID??) - https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus
47:06 - Exeter's Igloos (dining pods) - looking at the breakdown of democratic processes and disregard
Sources:
Devon Online: - https://www.devonlive.com/whats-on/whats-on-news/find-exeters-igloo-style-outdoor-4598031
East Devon News: - https://eastdevonnews.co.uk/2020/10/13/outdoor-dining-domes-for-exeter-will-support-covid-hit-hospitality-sector-says-exeter-city-council/
They Work For You Notice: - https://archive.is/kOa7Q
Earl of Devon Statement: - https://www.theyworkforyou.com/lords/?id=2020-09-23a.1896.1#g1899.0
54:00 - Have MP's Lost the Plot? The pernicious impact of the party whip system. The reneging of parliamentary responsibility by MP's.
63:41 - Devon and Cornwall Police Video - looking at use of public funds to make transgender awareness cartoons. (A tomatoe is a fruit btw)
Sources:
Devon and Cornwall Police Video Tweet -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1315550016241496064
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.