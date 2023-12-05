'I Covered Myself with Bodies' Hamas Attack Survivor Details EVIL The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 203

Glenn Beck





On October 7, 2023, Lee Sasi had plans to dance the night away with friends and family. She was just miles from the Gaza border at the Supernova music festival when an unfathomable horror began to unfold before her eyes. Hamas terrorists seemed to have only one goal: mass destruction, pain, and brutality inflicted on as many Israelis possible. “I was screaming out to God,” Sasi, a Jewish survivor of that deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel, says about her time hiding under dead bodies in a bomb shelter right outside the festival. Around 30 or 40 people sought refuge in that bomb shelter. Only eight came out alive. On this harrowing episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Sasi tells her story of survival in the face of pure evil. “They tried to eliminate us,” she says. But they couldn’t eliminate her. Now, guarded by a special kind of optimism she says she's always had, Sasi is determined to be alive for a reason.





