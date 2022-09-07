Biden Movie - My Son Hunter (September 7, 2022)

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1:54 Robert Davi - Director
2:21 My Son Hunter Full Trailer
1:34 Peter Schweizer - Writer
3 clips, 5:50.
"My Son Hunter" is available for PRE-ORDER NOW at mysonhunter.com and will be available for download and streaming beginning September 7. My Son Hunter is an upcoming film directed by Robert Davi and starring Laurence Fox, Gina Carano and John James. The film centers on Hunter Biden, the son of US president Joe Biden. The film is being distributed by Breitbart News and slated for release on September 7, 2022.