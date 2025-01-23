HOW TO SUMMON A MOLYNEUX! Social Media Review

In this episode, I explore contemporary issues sparked by social media interactions, particularly reflecting on societal recognition of truth and the personal toll of being ahead of the curve. I discuss the burdens of early awareness, the challenges faced in relationships, and the complexities of dating dynamics.





I critique the neglect of mental health in society, advocating for stronger support systems. Drawing insights from Dr. Pack Ogden, I emphasize individual agency in overcoming trauma. Concluding with a critical look at domestic violence statistics, I encourage listeners to confront uncomfortable truths as essential for personal and societal growth.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022