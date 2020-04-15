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SKIES OVER FULLERTON - ENHANCEMENT PROCESS PART 2 - SIXTHSENSE
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51 views • April 15, 2020
Fullerton Informer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVt3STOc1XNEWOIWYW0UKaA
Original video: https://youtu.be/AWPoTAWlCJM
Jan 14, 2019
I Have taken the enhancement and edited it to bring forward areas to allow a better view of the sun simulator... and track system.
You will see the sun is on a track system and brackets...
The actual sun source of light is from a panel... and attached to a bracket..
Is Raytheon involved in weather warfare machinery and DEW's?
Looks like they are controlling the sun directly... So, I would imagine they have accomplished full spectrum dominance.. Now we see the NWO unfolding before our eyes.
Original video: https://youtu.be/AWPoTAWlCJM
Jan 14, 2019
I Have taken the enhancement and edited it to bring forward areas to allow a better view of the sun simulator... and track system.
You will see the sun is on a track system and brackets...
The actual sun source of light is from a panel... and attached to a bracket..
Is Raytheon involved in weather warfare machinery and DEW's?
Looks like they are controlling the sun directly... So, I would imagine they have accomplished full spectrum dominance.. Now we see the NWO unfolding before our eyes.
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