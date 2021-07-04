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The Book of Enoch's True Encounters with ET's, as Described by Ancient Cultures [03.07.2021]
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34 views • July 04, 2021
The Book of Enoch, believed to have been written circa the second century BC, is attributed to the patriarch.
It was first brought to light in 1773 when Scottish explorer James Bruce discovered copies of it in Ethiopia.
Fragments of the original Aramaic text were then discovered as part of the Dead Sea scroll cache found in Qumran in 1947. The book details the fall of the angels, and Enoch's journeys to heaven as well as various astronomical data.
Here is the concise summery of Enoch's encounter with ETs, described in Ethiopian, The Slavonic and Hebrews.
12,325 views Jul 3, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
457K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9vjwRS7rOM8
It was first brought to light in 1773 when Scottish explorer James Bruce discovered copies of it in Ethiopia.
Fragments of the original Aramaic text were then discovered as part of the Dead Sea scroll cache found in Qumran in 1947. The book details the fall of the angels, and Enoch's journeys to heaven as well as various astronomical data.
Here is the concise summery of Enoch's encounter with ETs, described in Ethiopian, The Slavonic and Hebrews.
12,325 views Jul 3, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
457K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9vjwRS7rOM8
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