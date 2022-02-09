© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El ex decano del colegio de biólogos Jon Ander Etxebarría, explicando el timo del aislamiento del virus del SARS COV-2, el contagio y las subsiguientes pruebas PCR.
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • February 09, 2022
El ex decano del colegio de biólogos del País Vasco, Jon Ander Etxebarría, en la conferencia del pasado fin de semana donde habló Nines Maestro, explicando el timo del aislamiento del virus del SARS COV-2, el contagio y las subsiguientes pruebas PCR.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.