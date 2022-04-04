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Living Without Money: Heidemarie Schwermer
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241 views • April 04, 2022
This video is an overview of a documentary about living without money. Heidemarie Schwermer was a German psychotherapist who didn't profess to even believe in God. Yet she unknowingly obeyed the most controversial teachings of Jesus by forsaking all that she owned, and then going into all the world to spread love freely, without working for money. If you think that such a way of life is impossible, check out this video, and see how we can live without money.
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