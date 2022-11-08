The DPR's Air Defense System Has Been Reinforced With the Latest Buk-M3 Complexes. - 110822

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The DPR's air defence system has been reinforced with the latest Buk-M3 complexes.
Units of the DPR People's Militia continue to receive the latest equipment. Buk-M3 medium-range surface-to-air missile defence systems have been delivered to Donbass to protect the skies of the Donetsk People's Republic.
— DPR People's Militia