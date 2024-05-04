Create New Account
ELON MUSK DEFIANT AS AUSTRALIA DEMANDS GLOBAL CONTENT TAKEDOWN
Published Yesterday

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 3, 2024


Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has issued a global takedown order to Elon Musk and X, of controversial video content. The content shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being attacked with a knife during a live stream of a church service by a suspected terrorist. The move has sparked outrage among X users, and defiance from Musk.


#ESafety #MarMariEmmanuel #Censorship #Australia


AIRDATE: May 2, 2024


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t2xje-elon-musk-defiant-as-australia-demands-global-content-takedown.html

