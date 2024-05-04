Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 3, 2024
Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has issued a global takedown order to Elon Musk and X, of controversial video content. The content shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being attacked with a knife during a live stream of a church service by a suspected terrorist. The move has sparked outrage among X users, and defiance from Musk.
#ESafety #MarMariEmmanuel #Censorship #Australia
AIRDATE: May 2, 2024
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t2xje-elon-musk-defiant-as-australia-demands-global-content-takedown.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.