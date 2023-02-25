UNSUSTAINABLE - The UN's Agenda For World Domination (Full Movie)

MIRRORED from OriginalIntentDocJun 9, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKf8tPdGJZU

a James Jaeger Film





SYNOPSIS:

Globalists in the Power Elite -- working through the United Nations -- are waging war against property rights, gun rights and capitalism in order to usher in a Marxist World Order. This war is known as "Agenda 21."





Considered a "conspiracy theory" by the Mainstream Media and other apologists of globalization, the flagship term for Agenda 21 -- "sustainable development" -- crops up in thousands of federal, state and local government laws, regulations, policies and documents. So is Agenda 21 really just a "theory"?





The UN says "sustainable development" is simply the "Environmental Movement" reconfiguring the planet into a safe, green world. Others maintain it's the forced inventory and control of all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, building projects and human beings on the planet. In other words, a blueprint for what many fear could morph into a totalitarian World Government. So what's the real agenda behind Agenda 21?





