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X22 Report B 12. 19. 21.
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290 views • December 20, 2021
Ep. 2656b - Proof To Begin 11.3, Iron Eagle, Long Term Solutions In Place, Knockout Punch Coming
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The [DS] is panicking like never before. They are desperate and they are now making a final push, they are using fear, WHO, FDA, CDC and the fake news are pushing it hard. The [DS] will demand people get vaccinated. This never had anything to do with the virus, they are now panicking that in the end people are going to see the truth, the unvaccinated don't test positive and the vaccinated do. Scavino sends more message and they all tell the same story. This is not about a 4 year election, it's about long term solutions, proof to begin 11.3, Devolution, Iron Eagle, the knock out punch is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is panicking like never before. They are desperate and they are now making a final push, they are using fear, WHO, FDA, CDC and the fake news are pushing it hard. The [DS] will demand people get vaccinated. This never had anything to do with the virus, they are now panicking that in the end people are going to see the truth, the unvaccinated don't test positive and the vaccinated do. Scavino sends more message and they all tell the same story. This is not about a 4 year election, it's about long term solutions, proof to begin 11.3, Devolution, Iron Eagle, the knock out punch is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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