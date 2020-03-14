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Bill Gates leaves Microsoft board!! But Here's Why!!
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748 views • March 14, 2020
Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to devote more time to philanthropy, he announced Friday. He will continue to serve as technology adviser to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
But here is why we believe he is stepping down!!
But here is why we believe he is stepping down!!
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