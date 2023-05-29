Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pentecost Petals Falling in Pantheon, Rome! Breathtaking!
61 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


May 29, 2023


The spectacular tradition of rose petals fluttering down through the oculus of the Pantheon is held each year on the feast of Pentecost, which falls on 28 May in 2023. The ancient ceremony involves fire-fighters dropping tens of thousands of rose petals 43 metres into the interior of the Pantheon, symbolising the Holy Spirit’s descent to Earth.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN786KqEc6k

Keywords
celebrationholy spiritroseschristiancatholictraditionromepentecostpantheonmother and refugepetals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket