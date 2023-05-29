Pentecost Petals Falling in Pantheon, Rome! Breathtaking!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





May 29, 2023





The spectacular tradition of rose petals fluttering down through the oculus of the Pantheon is held each year on the feast of Pentecost, which falls on 28 May in 2023. The ancient ceremony involves fire-fighters dropping tens of thousands of rose petals 43 metres into the interior of the Pantheon, symbolising the Holy Spirit’s descent to Earth.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN786KqEc6k