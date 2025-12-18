© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Focuses On Domestic Successes, And Asks The American People For More Time To Reverse The Globalist Great Reset Designed To Destroy America!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago
FULL NATIONAL ADDRESS: President Trump Focuses On Domestic Successes, And Asks The American People For More Time To Reverse The Globalist Great Reset Designed To Destroy America! 🦅👍
Alex Jones Gives Critical Analysis Of Trump's Historic Speech Delivered Straight To The American People
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.