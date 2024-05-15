Healing Self-Inflicted Wounds: Finding Peace in Relationships

This new devotional discusses the importance of spiritual devotion and understanding in one’s personal growth and relationships, particularly in marriage. It begins with an encouragement through a song that highlights finding joy and solace in Jesus Christ. The speaker announces a series focused on healing self-inflicted wounds in relationships, emphasizing that many issues arise from one's own actions rather than external sources.

The narrative includes a reading from Proverbs 2:1-11, promoting wisdom and understanding as crucial virtues. Furthermore, the speaker stresses the necessity of acknowledging imperfection in oneself and their partner to foster a harmonious marriage. The concept of mutual submission and sensitivity to each other’s needs is presented as essential, drawing on the speaker's personal experience from over 40 years of marriage. The key to a happy marriage, according to the speaker, lies in maturity and the understanding of one's spouse, rather than seeking personal happiness alone. The speaker concludes with a prayer for homes needing encouragement and a reminder for listeners to share the message.



00:00 Opening Devotion and Encouragement

00:40 Discovering Joy and Truth in Faith

01:51 Healing Self-Inflicted Wounds: A New Series

04:06 Wisdom and Understanding in Relationships

06:54 The Keys to a Happy, Lasting Marriage

08:35 Maturity: The First Key to a Successful Marriage

10:02 Closing Thoughts and Encouragement

