Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 14, 2026 - Trump Wages War on British Empire while China Poised to Win Race to SUPERINTELLIGENCE

- Interview with Tom Luongo on Trump's Global Strategy (0:11)

- Greenland's Preference for Denmark (3:55)

- Trump's Response to Greenland's Independence (9:26)

- Trump's Encouragement of Iranian Insurgency (11:58)

- Economic and Political Concerns (15:23)

- The Global Free-for-All Era (19:45)

- Challenges for the U.S. and Trump (25:18)

- The Role of Vote Fraud and Military Intervention (36:51)

- The Human Brain as a Mobile Processor (39:19)

- The Future of AI and Human Replacement (47:06)

- DeepSea Version 4 and Cloud Code Issues (1:19:31)

- China's Technological Advancements and US Companies' Response (1:30:09)

- Trump's Policies and Their Impact on the US (1:33:59)

- Tom Luongo's Analysis of Global Politics and Trump's Strategy (1:40:12)

- Trump's International Moves and Their Implications (1:45:16)

- Trump's Economic Policies and Their Impact on the US Economy (2:19:35)

- Trump's Efforts to Address Corruption and Fraud (2:26:10)

- The Role of the Supreme Court and Legal Limits (2:30:51)

- The Future of American Politics and Society (2:31:04)

- The Importance of Addressing Systemic Issues (2:35:52)

- Trump's Support Base and Voter Integrity (2:36:11)

- Voter Roll Cleanup and Voter Integrity Legislation (2:40:35)

- Critique of Polling Data and Predictive Models (2:41:45)

- Potential for a National Emergency and Military Involvement (2:46:37)

- Democrats' Strategy and Globalist Agenda (2:50:09)

- Tom Luongo's Background and Contributions (2:51:53)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



