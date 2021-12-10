© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΓΡΑΦΕΝΙΟ- Ο εφιαλτης που συνδεει τον εγκεφαλο με το 5G και οχι μονο...
Follow
9
Share
Report
1705 views • December 10, 2021
Source for Demonstration of Graphene (HRCM) to Indian Scientific delegation led by Dr.Vijay Bhatkar.
@O21CD youtube channel
Source for La Quinta Columna videos https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
πατέντα για το γραφένιο κατατέθηκε το 2015
https://patents.justia.com/patent/20150307971
To βιντεο "Γραφένιο και ακτινοβολία 5G σε θανατηφόρα συνεργασία"
https://www.brighteon.com/6aa2665b-de57-45e4-8c8f-bb4ee2c53228
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?f=187&;t=21850&p=344162#p344162
@O21CD youtube channel
Source for La Quinta Columna videos https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
πατέντα για το γραφένιο κατατέθηκε το 2015
https://patents.justia.com/patent/20150307971
To βιντεο "Γραφένιο και ακτινοβολία 5G σε θανατηφόρα συνεργασία"
https://www.brighteon.com/6aa2665b-de57-45e4-8c8f-bb4ee2c53228
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?f=187&;t=21850&p=344162#p344162
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.