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NIGHT SHADOWS 02282022 -- This & That But Mostly Something Else... Censorship, Propaganda, Demons & Unleashing The Nukes?
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180 views • March 01, 2022
As mankind draws near to the end of its probation, the Book of Enoch claims that the demons that infest a large part of humankind stir up the minds of men and they go on a self-destruct mode, something we are watching right now. Satan hates all of humanity and at the same time wants to be worshipped by them, but the ultimate goal of all of this is the demise of humanity, hence PHASE ONE of the KILL SHOT as well as changing our BOOK OF LIFE which is your unique DNA structure and turning everyone into a satanic BOOK OF DEATH. Putin is livid with rage, they say, and may well resort to full scale war, and it appears that Biden and the West WANT WW3. Insanity rules in the Matrix and prison planet Earth and we are the victims of this insanity...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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