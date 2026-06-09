Science or Climate Activism

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Today we investigate an issue that sits at the intersection of education, politics, science, and culture. It's an issue that’s becoming increasingly heated across the Western world, including here in Australia. Schools are not teaching science, but rather promulgating doomsday climate activism disguised as education. That shocking realisation triggered strenuous objections to the institutionalised wokery and DEI indoctrination masquerading as learning. For decades, science education was a straightforward process. Students were taught to observe, question, form hypotheses, conduct experiments, analyse results, and draw conclusions. The scientific method was presented as the foundation of modern civilisation—a process that allowed humanity to move from superstition to discovery. But something has changed. Science classrooms are demonically converted into vehicles for promoting predetermined conclusions, particularly on the fraudulent scam of climate change.