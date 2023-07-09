A Captured AFU tells that the Mobilized Refuse to Participate in Hostilities and are Trying To Get to the Medical Commission for Dismissal

Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
A captured AFU tells that the mobilized refuse to participate in hostilities and are trying with all their might to get to the medical commission for dismissal

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

