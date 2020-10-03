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Melania Tapes LEAKED! Trump/First Lady Test Positive For COVID; 1st Debate; Weekly Round-up 10/2/20
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24 views • October 03, 2020
Tapes of the first lady, Melania Trump were leaked in an effort to show her in a terrible light, they turned out to be a giant flop and ended up making her seem even more relatable and human. President Trump and Melania both test positive for Coronavirus, but seem to be doing well. This week's debate was the talk of the world, but what really happened? That and so much more on our weekly news round-up!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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