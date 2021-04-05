The Freedom Ministry







📢 PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO EVERYWHERE 🙏 💉



Bitchute has arbitrarily removed the documentary from my channel at some arbitrary point in time without warning or notification. I get that this is THEIR platform/property but it's a semi-public venue and they promoted this place as a video sharing platform without censorship... I find it outrageous, quite frankly. Especially knowing the CONTENT of this documentary and WHY these demons have selected to BLOCK it speaks volumes. Pedophiles and genocidal murderers run this system today. We are living in hell, folks.



Please help me share this video anywhere we can. The truth will out.... the truth will out....



You can silence a man but you can never kill an idea. This will be heard. The truth shall set you free. Please don't be silent on this issue. We must protect our children... this is our posterity... our FUTURE.... our people will die and our children with it...



Wake up America. If we won't stand for them, who the hell WILL?