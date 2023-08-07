2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
We have to stop allowing CCP-affiliated firms to gain access to American genetic data. They will use any of this data it requires to fuel their military modernization.
我们必须阻止允许与中共有关系的公司获得美国基因数据的权限。他们会使用任何需要的数据来推动他们的军事现代化。
#NFSC @stinchfield1776
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.