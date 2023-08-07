Create New Account
We have to stop allowing CCP-affiliated firms to gain access to American genetic data
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
917 Subscribers
10 views
Published 20 hours ago

2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show

We have to stop allowing CCP-affiliated firms to gain access to American genetic data. They will use any of this data it requires to fuel their military modernization.

我们必须阻止允许与中共有关系的公司获得美国基因数据的权限。他们会使用任何需要的数据来推动他们的军事现代化。

#NFSC @stinchfield1776

Keywords
