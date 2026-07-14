How the FDA Controls Natural Health, an interview with Jonathan Emord

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Should natural remedies be regulated like pharmaceuticals? This discussion examines how federal regulations shape access to natural health products and why the approval process often favors drug-based treatments over nutrition and holistic wellness.
#FDA #NaturalHealth #HealthFreedom #Wellness #Nutrition #HolisticHealth
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5:29End Screen