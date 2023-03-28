Ukraine Update March 28, 2023

◽️ Bahmut residents speak out.

◽️ Ukrainians will be first to die if depleted uranium used.

◽️ Placing nuclear arms in Belarus triggered by West’s actions – Putin.

◽️ UN rejects Russian-Chinese draft to investigate Nord Stream explosions.

⚡️SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery fire of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment in the areas of Dvurechoye, Sinkovka, Kislovka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy has lost up to 65 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as two D-30 howitzers.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 85 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery fire have eliminated over 400 Ukrainian troops, four armored fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, four pick-up trucks, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one D-20 howitzer.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Vladimirovka, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region)

The enemy's losses have amounted to over 40 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 93 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 107 areas during the day. An ammunition depot of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Temirovka (Zaporozhye region). Moreover, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye, Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), and Marinka, Olginka, and Novy Svet (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



