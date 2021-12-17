EP 2738-8AM BREAKING: ANOTHER CNN PEDOPHILE EXPOSED. PROJECT VERITAS DROPS THE BOMB 

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Project Veritas published a story today featuring graphic texts and videos provided by a source that show a producer for CNN fantasizing about molesting his fiancé’s daughter. In one text exchange, the producer tells the source how his fiancé’s daughter “was wearing very closely cut bottoms at the pool,” before using graphic language to describe how he could see the outline of her private parts. Other texts were too graphic and sickening to directly quote. The messages and videos were obtained by a woman who engaged in a sexual relationship with the producer in question for a decade. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19577
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