Laura Baker - Part 2 - Esau I Hated - The Controversy of Zion - Counterfeit Israel - Hijacked by Holy Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Laura discusses chapter 4 (called Esau I hated) in her book Kingdom Against Kingdom, with an emphasis on the difference between our flesh nature vs spiritual nature, people groups today who demonstrate each nature, and how it affects the controversy of Zion in Isaiah 34:8. The last half of the conversation was hi-jacked by the Holy Spirit with a personal message to every listener! You don't want to miss this one!