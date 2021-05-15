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THE COVID JAB IS SATAN'S WAY INTO THE TEMPLE OF GOD. DON'T TAKE IT. IT IS AN ABOMINATION
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132 views • May 15, 2021
He lays it out for you in less than 1 minuet. So what if I am wrong? You still don't get jabbed with a worthless injection of crap that will kill you. If I am right you save your life and your soul. Think about it.
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