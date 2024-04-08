Create New Account
Matthew Whitaker | Biden is giving out handouts so that people will vote for him
Published a day ago

Biden is giving out handouts so that people will vote for him: Matthew Whitaker | Newsline.  On Monday's "Newsline," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker calls out President Joe Biden's pandering to young voters with handouts.

matthew whitakernewsmaxbiden handouts for votes

