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#164 Today's Boondoggle with the Midwest Wasteland Reunion Crew
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10 views • February 20, 2022
In this episode Bill talks with some of his friends growing up Kevin Baird, Brian Baird, Larry Mac, and Don Anderson. They would go on to make the very popular podcast show Midwest Wasteland back during the advent of Podcasting.
Since relaunching the old episodes every Saturday on the Today's Boondoggle Podcast Channel we wanted to get the gang back together and reminisce about how that series came to be, some behind the scenes stories involving producing each episode, what role MTVs Adam Curry played in it's launch, dealing with fan mail and trolls, what everyone is up to these days, how what they did then probably couldn't be done today in Cancel Culture, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
Since relaunching the old episodes every Saturday on the Today's Boondoggle Podcast Channel we wanted to get the gang back together and reminisce about how that series came to be, some behind the scenes stories involving producing each episode, what role MTVs Adam Curry played in it's launch, dealing with fan mail and trolls, what everyone is up to these days, how what they did then probably couldn't be done today in Cancel Culture, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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