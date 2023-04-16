Pascal Najadi - Dr. Robert Young & klanmother :karenann - Pfizer Genocide?

Dr. Robert Young https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @phmiraclelife
:karen :lucyk mcdonald
https://t.me/karenannlucykmacdonald
[email protected]
Please Donate for my fight in New York vs. Pfizer Inc. New York, USA:
https://donorbox.org/pascal-najadi-s-nyc-complaint
Twitter: @PNajadi
Presumption of Innocence for President Alain Berset & Pfizer Inc. and all Staff.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.