Pascal Najadi - Dr. Robert Young & klanmother :karenann - Pfizer Genocide?

Dr. Robert Young https://www.drrobertyoung.com/



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @phmiraclelife

:karen :lucyk mcdonald

https://t.me/karenannlucykmacdonald

[email protected]

Please Donate for my fight in New York vs. Pfizer Inc. New York, USA:

https://donorbox.org/pascal-najadi-s-nyc-complaint

Twitter: @PNajadi

Presumption of Innocence for President Alain Berset & Pfizer Inc. and all Staff.