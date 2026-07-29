The New Initiative Reshaping Global Power | Patrick Wood & Courtenay Turner

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Courtenay Turner and Patrick Wood join the program to examine the technocratic control structure quietly taking shape across the world. They explain how an emerging international framework known as Pax Silica, promoted as a way to secure supply chains and strengthen economic resilience, represents a shift toward governance that operates beyond traditional nation states. Rather than relying on military or political dominance alone, this new system is built on control of data, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and advanced technology.

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We discuss why technology has become the new currency of power, how governments and multinational organizations are aligning around this model, and what it means for national sovereignty, individual freedom, and the future of the global economy. Whether or not you agree with every conclusion, this conversation introduces listeners to a developing framework that is reshaping how power is organized and exercised

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Learn more about Courtenay Turner at https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Learn more about Patrick Wood at https://Technocracy.news

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further