BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The New Initiative Reshaping Global Power | Patrick Wood & Courtenay Turner
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
764 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • Today

Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Miles Franklin: Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see peptides including Retatrutide and SLUP at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134  - use code Sarah to save 15%

*

Retatrutide: Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Courtenay Turner and Patrick Wood join the program to examine the technocratic control structure quietly taking shape across the world. They explain how an emerging international framework known as Pax Silica, promoted as a way to secure supply chains and strengthen economic resilience, represents a shift toward governance that operates beyond traditional nation states. Rather than relying on military or political dominance alone, this new system is built on control of data, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and advanced technology.

-

We discuss why technology has become the new currency of power, how governments and multinational organizations are aligning around this model, and what it means for national sovereignty, individual freedom, and the future of the global economy. Whether or not you agree with every conclusion, this conversation introduces listeners to a developing framework that is reshaping how power is organized and exercised

-

Learn more about Courtenay Turner at https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Learn more about Patrick Wood at https://Technocracy.news

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
powerglobalresharping
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Women with higher PFAS levels face greater multiple sclerosis risk, study finds

Women with higher PFAS levels face greater multiple sclerosis risk, study finds

Cassie B.
Ginkgo Biloba Shows Benefit for Dementia Symptoms, Not Prevention, Review Finds

Ginkgo Biloba Shows Benefit for Dementia Symptoms, Not Prevention, Review Finds

Douglas Harrington
Vigorous Exercise Linked to Lower Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk, Study Finds

Vigorous Exercise Linked to Lower Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Anthony Fauci&#8217;s Fifth Amendment stonewalling CRUMBLES as Senator Paul demands accountability for millions of lives lost

Anthony Fauci’s Fifth Amendment stonewalling CRUMBLES as Senator Paul demands accountability for millions of lives lost

Lance D Johnson
Mysterious Object in NASA Mars Photo Sparks Claims of Ancient Alien War

Mysterious Object in NASA Mars Photo Sparks Claims of Ancient Alien War

Edison Reed
FDA Accuses Sanofi of Misleading Claims About RSV Shot Beyfortus

FDA Accuses Sanofi of Misleading Claims About RSV Shot Beyfortus

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy