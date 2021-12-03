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A Prayer for Australia 3rd December 2021 - Perth- Western Australia
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21 views • December 08, 2021
We have seen a massive rise in spirituality here in Australia over the last 18 month - 2 years.
This is turning into an unstoppable groundswell that is going to topple all state and federal Government agencies and replace them with ethical people that will manage the country for the best interests of all Australian citizens.
https://australiaoneparty.com
This is turning into an unstoppable groundswell that is going to topple all state and federal Government agencies and replace them with ethical people that will manage the country for the best interests of all Australian citizens.
https://australiaoneparty.com
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