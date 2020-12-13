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Toronto Board of Health Motion on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy April 8, 2019
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16 views • December 13, 2020
Four concerned citizens make their case to the Toronto Board of Health on their Motion re: Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy
This motion passed on April 8, 2019:
http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewAgendaItemHistory.do?item=2019.HL4.3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Whl9V9n0c4w
This motion passed on April 8, 2019:
http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewAgendaItemHistory.do?item=2019.HL4.3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Whl9V9n0c4w
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