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FUNVAX - Revisited
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494 views • February 10, 2021
In 2011 a controversial and disturbing video appeared on YouTube which depicted a scientist giving a presentation before a small group of assumed government officials at the Pentagon. The speaker in the video was proposing a new v-word which could be used to target and disable the "God gene" in the human mind. As if that's not concerning enough, he goes on to describe a plan to create a pandemic that could be used to inoculate the masses.
The infamous "Funvax video" has been supposedly debunked many times - but in this video we revisit the evidence and reconsider the possibility. Could it be real?
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO FALLEN WORLD FILMS
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGFeSGdr5zY317TDyC5cTQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
SOURCES:
FUNVAX SITE - https://funvax.wordpress.com/
SNOPES ARTICLE - https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/bill-gates-brief-cia-in-2005/
FUNVAX KICKSTARTER PAGE - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1220299829/funvax-a-film-about-the-conspiracy/description
EXAMPLES OF FMRI DATA ON TEMPLATE BRAIN MODEL -
https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/Neuroimaging_Data_Processing/Coregistration_and_Normalization
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2797559/
https://users.fmrib.ox.ac.uk/~stuart/thesis/chapter_6/section6_3.html
CONTACT ME - [email protected]
The infamous "Funvax video" has been supposedly debunked many times - but in this video we revisit the evidence and reconsider the possibility. Could it be real?
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO FALLEN WORLD FILMS
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGFeSGdr5zY317TDyC5cTQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
SOURCES:
FUNVAX SITE - https://funvax.wordpress.com/
SNOPES ARTICLE - https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/bill-gates-brief-cia-in-2005/
FUNVAX KICKSTARTER PAGE - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1220299829/funvax-a-film-about-the-conspiracy/description
EXAMPLES OF FMRI DATA ON TEMPLATE BRAIN MODEL -
https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/Neuroimaging_Data_Processing/Coregistration_and_Normalization
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2797559/
https://users.fmrib.ox.ac.uk/~stuart/thesis/chapter_6/section6_3.html
CONTACT ME - [email protected]
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