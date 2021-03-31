Pregnant Mother Threatened to be Arrested during Mass: interview with Dr. Taylor Marshall

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A pregnant mother holding her one-year-old baby was threatened by her pastor who called the cops to have her arrested. The police said that she was "trespassing on a business" that "didn't want her there." Deirdre Hairston tells the story and shows the video clip of what happened in an interview with Dr. Taylor Marshall.
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Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
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Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k