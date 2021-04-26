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Rare footage of the first night capturing the chaos after Kenosha Law Enforcement shot Jacob Blake
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50 views • April 26, 2021
SUBSCRIBE: Kristan T. Harris of the Rundown Live captures viral footage seen by millions on major mainstream news outlets of the hours just after Jacob Blake shooting. Kristan T. Harris steps in to document history as upset locals retaliate against local law enforcement. A local Kenosha law enforcement officer gets knocked out by a brick thrown by protesters
The Rundown Live airs weekdays on KGRA radio 12PM-2 EST.
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The Rundown Live airs weekdays on KGRA radio 12PM-2 EST.
KGRA STATION FEED:
https://kgradb.com/live-radio/
HELP KEEP US ALIVE
$therundownlive
Http://paypal.me/kristantharris
Http://venmo.com/kristantharris
Download and rate our podcast app!
Google:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.therundownlive.android.therundown&;hl=en_US&gl=US
APPLE
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/rundown-live/id1551249646
SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/3qfW6MqT8NPLsCGUJp2dPF?si=cPficzFmRzykusl1SWEg8w&;nd=1
iHEARTRADIO
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/257-the-rundown-live-30972139/
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