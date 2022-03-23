Health Insurance Companies Charging Individuals Monthly Surcharges for Being Uninjected with mRNA Injections

It’s bad enough that Americans are experiencing runaway inflation and exorbitant prices for fuel. What happens when working Americans are penalized with higher health insurance premiums for NOT taking the experimental mRNA human-genome altering injectable bioweapon?In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, an article by Dr. Joseph Mercola appearing in The Defender, the newsletter of Children’s Health Defense, indicated several companies are doing just that – all taking their cue from Delta Air Lines who are charging employees an additional $200 per month “surcharge” if the employee did not receive the injection. This is nothing more than a means of coercion and blackmail to get individuals to take this experimental bioweapon – all in contradiction to US law and the Nuremberg Code.Stay Vigilant! Do your own research! Catch you on the flip side!Sources: