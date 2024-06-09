PMC Wagner’s Unofficial Anthem - "Summer and Crossbows" - ENG Lyrics

This is a translation of the famous “Summer and Crossbows” (“Лето и Арбалеты”) song by Akim Apachev, which is considered to be PMC Wagner’s unofficial anthem by many.

The video includes both Russian and English lyrics for those who are learning Russian.

Comments regarding the lyrics: “They-aren’t-theres” is a literal translation of “ихтамнеты”, which is a made-up term from back when President Putin was asked about the presence of Russian troops in Crimea back in 2014, to which he responded with “их там нет” – “they are not there”, which gradually became a plural noun “ихтамнеты”, translated, to the best of my ability, as “they-aren’t-theres”.





“Pantsir” is an air defense system.

"Ilyushin" refers to the Il-76 cargo airplane (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilyushin_Il-76) also used for transporting troops.

Turkish birds refer to Bayraktar drones.

Translation, adapted to preserve rhyme and rhythm, and subtitles by Putinger's Cat

Cynthia... adding this the next day, June 10.

BBC Russian (https://www.bbc.com/russian/articles/cv22vjwj10eo) and Mediazona [Russian Opposition Media] claim that during the assault on Artyomovsk [Bakhmut], 19,500 "Wagner" members were killed, 90% of whom were recruited prisoners rather than regular PMC members.

They claim to have gained access to a complete database of payments to the relatives of the deceased.

According to Mediazona, at least 48,000 Russian prisoners were recruited into the Wagner PMC for the war in Ukraine. Of these, 17,000, or 35%, have died.