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Afghanistan A Total Disaster For Democrats, But Pelosi Thinks Potatohead Did Great
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162 views • August 18, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Govt is completely incompetent, exposes no-fly list - https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/secret-terrorist-watchlist-with-2-million-records-exposed-online/
Pelosi is an idiot - https://twitter.com/NextLAMayor/status/1426938518002049025
Potatohead is a total failure - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/afghanistans-first-female-mayor-sitting-family-waiting-taliban-come-kill/
Don't forget about Obama's role in this - https://nypost.com/2021/08/16/taliban-leader-was-freed-from-guantanamo-in-2014-swap-by-obama/
Americans told to hide - https://www.wnd.com/2021/08/americans-trapped-kabul-told-fill-online-evacuation-form-taliban-take/
Total chaos in Kabul - https://trendingpolitics.com/desperate-afghans-hang-on-to-the-side-of-us-cargo-plane-plunge-to-death-after-takeoff-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Taliban going door to door - https://trendingpolitics.com/report-taliban-conducting-door-to-door-searches-looking-for-u-s-allies-and-journalists-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
CNN says Taliban friendly - https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1427283078993547267
Potatohead unmasks CIA operatives - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-accidentally-reveals-identities-of-cia-agents/
Potatohead ignored advice from generals - https://trendingpolitics.com/bombshell-report-biden-refused-to-listen-to-top-generals-warnings-pulled-out-of-afghanistan-anyways-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Dumb bitch Harris was involved in final decision - https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/25/harris-afghanistan-biden-withdrawal-decision-484581
Potatohead cancelled maintenance on Afghan air force planes - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/08/15/it-sure-looks-like-joe-biden-sabotaged-the-afghan-air-force-n426935
Suck up Brian Williams gets his ass handed to him - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/army-vet-takes-a-flamethrower-to-bidens-surrender-speech/
MSM is up to something - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jake-tapper-doesnt-mince-words/
And here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/david-axelrod-this-has-been-a-disaster-and-biden-needs-to-own-it/
And here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/abc-news-pummels-biden/
Pentagon has no answers - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/infuriating-moment-from-pentagon-presser/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1427325339173146626
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Govt is completely incompetent, exposes no-fly list - https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/secret-terrorist-watchlist-with-2-million-records-exposed-online/
Pelosi is an idiot - https://twitter.com/NextLAMayor/status/1426938518002049025
Potatohead is a total failure - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/afghanistans-first-female-mayor-sitting-family-waiting-taliban-come-kill/
Don't forget about Obama's role in this - https://nypost.com/2021/08/16/taliban-leader-was-freed-from-guantanamo-in-2014-swap-by-obama/
Americans told to hide - https://www.wnd.com/2021/08/americans-trapped-kabul-told-fill-online-evacuation-form-taliban-take/
Total chaos in Kabul - https://trendingpolitics.com/desperate-afghans-hang-on-to-the-side-of-us-cargo-plane-plunge-to-death-after-takeoff-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Taliban going door to door - https://trendingpolitics.com/report-taliban-conducting-door-to-door-searches-looking-for-u-s-allies-and-journalists-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
CNN says Taliban friendly - https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1427283078993547267
Potatohead unmasks CIA operatives - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-accidentally-reveals-identities-of-cia-agents/
Potatohead ignored advice from generals - https://trendingpolitics.com/bombshell-report-biden-refused-to-listen-to-top-generals-warnings-pulled-out-of-afghanistan-anyways-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Dumb bitch Harris was involved in final decision - https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/25/harris-afghanistan-biden-withdrawal-decision-484581
Potatohead cancelled maintenance on Afghan air force planes - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/08/15/it-sure-looks-like-joe-biden-sabotaged-the-afghan-air-force-n426935
Suck up Brian Williams gets his ass handed to him - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/army-vet-takes-a-flamethrower-to-bidens-surrender-speech/
MSM is up to something - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jake-tapper-doesnt-mince-words/
And here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/david-axelrod-this-has-been-a-disaster-and-biden-needs-to-own-it/
And here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/abc-news-pummels-biden/
Pentagon has no answers - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/infuriating-moment-from-pentagon-presser/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1427325339173146626
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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