The O'Connell Report: #74 Australian Army Says No To Israel & Software Back-Doors



Source Video: Brendon O'Connell



Recently the Australian Army ended a $2 billion dollar program with Elbit Systems of Israel. Why? Because they believed the battle management system was "backdoored" - this is huge news.



But this, like NSO Group is but the "tip of the iceberg" and small fry compared to Israeli world wide cyber domination and hacking of...everything.



We re-visit a 2015 Australian report whereby the Australian Federal Police walk away from an Israeli crime fighting software package because of...what do you think? Is Australia, a land of 25 million people the only country with any balls to stand up to Israel?



Has Australia been threatened with extreme COVID Mark II action if it keeps embarrassing Israel? Is that why the Australian government is acting so over the top on COVID restrictions?



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