An Oil Tanker was struck near the port of Umm Qasr in Basra, southern Iraq, with fire onboard
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Yesterday

An oil tanker was struck near the port of Umm Qasr in Basra, southern Iraq, with fire onboard.

TRUMP ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL ACTIVATE THE STRATEGIC OIL RESERVE (SPR)

Trump: oil prices will fall more than many expect.

UAE Ministry of Defense statement:


UAE air defenses intercepted 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles, and 39 drones.

On March 11, 2026, UAE air defenses dealt with 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles, and 39 drones launched from Iran.

Since the beginning of the Iranian attack, UAE air defenses have intercepted 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,514 drones.

These attacks have resulted in 6 deaths among Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationals, and 131 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, and Indonesia.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed it remains on full readiness to respond to any threats and will firmly confront anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security, stability, national interests, and capabilities.

Israeli media: Hezbollah has been bombarding the north for the past 3 hours. Hebrew newspaper "Yediot Ahronot" - Avi Issacharoff: 

Unfortunately, Hezbollah is in a better position than we thought, and there are no signs of disintegration. The combat system is still functioning. So is the missile arsenal.

G7 CONFIRM THEIR DECISION TO CONTINUE SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

G7 LEADERS AGREED TO COORDINATE EFFORTS TO PREPARE FOR THE RESTORATION OF FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION IN THE PERSIAN GULF

G7: WORK IS BEING CARRIED OUT TO STUDY THE POSSIBILITY OF ACCOMPANYING SHIPS IF THERE ARE APPROPRIATE SAFETY CONDITIONS

Qatar's Foreign Ministry: We stress the need to immediately stop Iranian attacks to avoid the risk of escalation in the region.

