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911 False Flag bootleg of the raw video before the CGI plane was inserted; Virus Part I; COV "ID" Virus Part II -
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320 views • May 07, 2020
Uploaded from Twitter:TXPatriot
This video is a bootleg of the raw video before the CGI plane was inserted. Believe me, the media and government were in the 9/11 scam up to their neck and this virus scam is 9/11 Part 2 https://t.co/VJARDfLWfq
Mainstream View: https://www.brighteon.com/c891c642-0b30-4dcf-9aa4-eacf03af3190
Pause
Mute
Current Time 3:18
/
Duration 9:58
FORMER NAVY FIGHTER PILOT SAYS 911 WAS A DEEP STATE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION ://www.brighteon.com/6051150460001
Fauci was aware of the efficacy of HCQ as early as 2005 so why did he lie on the stand and in front of Trump / America. They had another agenda!
http://anewsreporter.weebly.com/operation-overwatch
https://youtu.be/n17Fy-sB5_I
ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATING SMOKING GUN ON DR. FAUCI. He know HCQ Potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus!! by Jsnip4
Article Jsnip4 is Reading: Fauci knew about HCQ in 2005 — nobody needed to die
Article: The $20 Solution to Coronavirus: ‘Anecdotal Evidence’ Is a Life-Saver
NCBI: Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread …and… .pdf
Global research: A Report on Successful Treatment of Coronavirus by Dr. Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_rockefeller10.htm
Here is why:
Try This New Way to Control the Matrix and You'll Get Anything You Want! (VIDEO)
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-predicted-how-a-pandemic-can-be-used-as-an-excuse-to-establish-global-authoritarian-power/
https://healingoracle.ch/2018/08/08/anti-vaccine-japan-highest-life-expectancy/
Previous posts digging deeper:
BeforeItsNews.com PATRICK HENRY – STORIES CONTRIBUTED
Plandemic The Movie – Judy Mikovits Dumps on Fauci and the New World Order Medical Cabal1
To Healthcare on Wednesday May 06 2020 10:49
Pastor Exposes New World Order Luciferian Cabal Take Over, please share with those still sleeping!128
To New World Order on Tuesday May 05 2020 08:11
Breaking News (updated): Busted – Documents Exposing that COVID-19’84′ Plandemic is a World Economic Forum, Rothschild’s UN/CIA/Mockingbird Media, Crown – Vatican – US Corporation De Facto Government Production Amounting to a Declaration of War on 7.8 Billion people… Message to Prime Minister John12121
To New World Order on Tuesday Apr 28 2020 19:57
Breaking News – Vaccine Update!3117
To Health on Saturday Apr 25 2020 04:26
Coronavirus… What If?318
To New World Order on Friday Apr 24 2020 18:59
NWO COV “ID” 1984 – 911 International Luciferian Cabal Psyop / A Global 911 Style False Flag.483
To U. S. Politics on Thursday Apr 23 2020 11:11
Red Alert Update – Apr. 14. 3.0: Gathering Evidence Suggests the New World Order Luciferian Roman Criminal Cabal have made their move to replace their Vatican / Crown Banking and Governance Slavery System for their Long Threatened Demonic One World Government Slavery System… What Are You Going to21057
To New World Order on Friday Apr 10 2020 22:31
Domain Name Coronavirus.com Registered in 2002: Used by WHO! Everything You Have Been Told by Government, CIA Crown-Zio-Corp. Mockingbird Media Is a Lie! Connecting 1860′s Coup of America, the Enslavement of the American People to the WHO-5G-Corona-Virus / Election-Cycle-Virus! This Revelation Begs4686
To New World Order on Saturday Feb 29 2020 02:58
UPDATED: WARNING: 5G Human Command & Control, THE TRUTH IS >>> The Coronavirus PlayBook Is already Written. Are we being subjected to fear- porn by the usual Military Psyop Professionals! See my earlier articles on this linked below1025
To New World Order on Thursday Feb 27 2020 22:47
Updated April 18th 2020: Warning – 5G & Hive Mind: Breaking: Q Is for the Queen’s Qinetiq? – NWO Global PSYOP – Coronavirus Patent; Unraveling the Talmudic Global Fascist Conspiracy: Who Is Behind the Coronavirus Patent? Connections Between Rothschild/Crown – Pirbright Institute; Queen’s Qinet4144
To New World Order on Thursday Feb 27 2020 13:51
Major Update: Do you get it yet? Exposing CROWN Corp. running Global Intelligence and weaponization of everything to control Humanity: Banned foreign agents have been running America since the 1860′s… The Swamp is the UNITED STATES Corp. and its fifty STATE OF STATES Sub. Corps. !1517
To New World Order on Wednesday Feb 26 2020 20:53
(Update from AVR. See end) America unlawfully under Military Government / Military Authority of the Crown / Vatican Old World Order Roman cult, 1863 – 2020: Are 300 Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome [...& Billions of others]? What if the UNITED STATES had you l3853
To Power Elite on Saturday Feb 22 2020 01:51
Dear Mr. President, how to clean the Swamp out over night! Titles of Nobility Act (aka TONA) and Title 10 Section 253, Obstruction of State and Federal Law! Enforce already organic law/De Facto Law!3244
To Banksters on Friday Jan 17 2020 20:07
This video is a bootleg of the raw video before the CGI plane was inserted. Believe me, the media and government were in the 9/11 scam up to their neck and this virus scam is 9/11 Part 2 https://t.co/VJARDfLWfq
Mainstream View: https://www.brighteon.com/c891c642-0b30-4dcf-9aa4-eacf03af3190
Pause
Mute
Current Time 3:18
/
Duration 9:58
FORMER NAVY FIGHTER PILOT SAYS 911 WAS A DEEP STATE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION ://www.brighteon.com/6051150460001
Fauci was aware of the efficacy of HCQ as early as 2005 so why did he lie on the stand and in front of Trump / America. They had another agenda!
http://anewsreporter.weebly.com/operation-overwatch
https://youtu.be/n17Fy-sB5_I
ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATING SMOKING GUN ON DR. FAUCI. He know HCQ Potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus!! by Jsnip4
Article Jsnip4 is Reading: Fauci knew about HCQ in 2005 — nobody needed to die
Article: The $20 Solution to Coronavirus: ‘Anecdotal Evidence’ Is a Life-Saver
NCBI: Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread …and… .pdf
Global research: A Report on Successful Treatment of Coronavirus by Dr. Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_rockefeller10.htm
Here is why:
Try This New Way to Control the Matrix and You'll Get Anything You Want! (VIDEO)
https://needtoknow.news/2020/03/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-predicted-how-a-pandemic-can-be-used-as-an-excuse-to-establish-global-authoritarian-power/
https://healingoracle.ch/2018/08/08/anti-vaccine-japan-highest-life-expectancy/
Previous posts digging deeper:
BeforeItsNews.com PATRICK HENRY – STORIES CONTRIBUTED
Plandemic The Movie – Judy Mikovits Dumps on Fauci and the New World Order Medical Cabal1
To Healthcare on Wednesday May 06 2020 10:49
Pastor Exposes New World Order Luciferian Cabal Take Over, please share with those still sleeping!128
To New World Order on Tuesday May 05 2020 08:11
Breaking News (updated): Busted – Documents Exposing that COVID-19’84′ Plandemic is a World Economic Forum, Rothschild’s UN/CIA/Mockingbird Media, Crown – Vatican – US Corporation De Facto Government Production Amounting to a Declaration of War on 7.8 Billion people… Message to Prime Minister John12121
To New World Order on Tuesday Apr 28 2020 19:57
Breaking News – Vaccine Update!3117
To Health on Saturday Apr 25 2020 04:26
Coronavirus… What If?318
To New World Order on Friday Apr 24 2020 18:59
NWO COV “ID” 1984 – 911 International Luciferian Cabal Psyop / A Global 911 Style False Flag.483
To U. S. Politics on Thursday Apr 23 2020 11:11
Red Alert Update – Apr. 14. 3.0: Gathering Evidence Suggests the New World Order Luciferian Roman Criminal Cabal have made their move to replace their Vatican / Crown Banking and Governance Slavery System for their Long Threatened Demonic One World Government Slavery System… What Are You Going to21057
To New World Order on Friday Apr 10 2020 22:31
Domain Name Coronavirus.com Registered in 2002: Used by WHO! Everything You Have Been Told by Government, CIA Crown-Zio-Corp. Mockingbird Media Is a Lie! Connecting 1860′s Coup of America, the Enslavement of the American People to the WHO-5G-Corona-Virus / Election-Cycle-Virus! This Revelation Begs4686
To New World Order on Saturday Feb 29 2020 02:58
UPDATED: WARNING: 5G Human Command & Control, THE TRUTH IS >>> The Coronavirus PlayBook Is already Written. Are we being subjected to fear- porn by the usual Military Psyop Professionals! See my earlier articles on this linked below1025
To New World Order on Thursday Feb 27 2020 22:47
Updated April 18th 2020: Warning – 5G & Hive Mind: Breaking: Q Is for the Queen’s Qinetiq? – NWO Global PSYOP – Coronavirus Patent; Unraveling the Talmudic Global Fascist Conspiracy: Who Is Behind the Coronavirus Patent? Connections Between Rothschild/Crown – Pirbright Institute; Queen’s Qinet4144
To New World Order on Thursday Feb 27 2020 13:51
Major Update: Do you get it yet? Exposing CROWN Corp. running Global Intelligence and weaponization of everything to control Humanity: Banned foreign agents have been running America since the 1860′s… The Swamp is the UNITED STATES Corp. and its fifty STATE OF STATES Sub. Corps. !1517
To New World Order on Wednesday Feb 26 2020 20:53
(Update from AVR. See end) America unlawfully under Military Government / Military Authority of the Crown / Vatican Old World Order Roman cult, 1863 – 2020: Are 300 Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome [...& Billions of others]? What if the UNITED STATES had you l3853
To Power Elite on Saturday Feb 22 2020 01:51
Dear Mr. President, how to clean the Swamp out over night! Titles of Nobility Act (aka TONA) and Title 10 Section 253, Obstruction of State and Federal Law! Enforce already organic law/De Facto Law!3244
To Banksters on Friday Jan 17 2020 20:07
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